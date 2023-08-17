Thursday, August 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | A middle-aged man is suspected of three child rapes in Vantaa

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Criminal suspicions | A middle-aged man is suspected of three child rapes in Vantaa

The district court will decide on the possible imprisonment of the man on Friday.

In the year A man born in 1976 is suspected of three child rapes in Vantaa. The crimes are suspected to have occurred on three consecutive days at the end of last week, according to the public diary information of the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa.

The district court will decide on the possible imprisonment of the man on Friday.

The investigation into the case is headed by the crime commissioner Anne Tuomisto. Iltalehti and MTV news reached, the Court was very silent on Thursday about the details of the suspicions. For example, according to MTV, the investigation is at a very early stage and the police do not intend to inform about the case even after Friday’s detention session.

Child rape is a crime in which a person has sexual contact with a child under the age of 16. It is also a question of child rape if the child’s parent or a person in a position comparable to the parent has sexual contact with a 16–17-year-old child.

See also  Man chooses Batman over his own child

#Criminal #suspicions #middleaged #man #suspected #child #rapes #Vantaa

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
‘The cost of love’, chapter 9 LIVE: what time and where to see Latina’s Turkish novel ONLINE

'The cost of love', chapter 9 LIVE: what time and where to see Latina's Turkish novel ONLINE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result