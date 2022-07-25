Monday, July 25, 2022
Criminal suspicions | A man who was returning from a festival was brutally beaten in Varkaus, the police are asking for observations

July 25, 2022
A middle-aged man was assaulted on the Pirtinvirta bridge around 1:20 a.m.

Police is asking for public observations about the suspected aggravated assault that took place in Pohjois Savo Varkaus last Saturday morning. A middle-aged man was assaulted on the Pirtinvirta bridge around 1:20 a.m.

The man had been returning from a local festival when he encountered a group of 5-7 young men on the bridge. One of the men knocked the victim to the ground and the other assaulted him by hitting and kicking him in the head area.

The police are investigating the matter as aggravated assault.

Any observations or other information about the incident can be reported to the Burglar police emergency number 0295 415 268 or via email to vihjeet.ita-suomi@poliisi.fi.

