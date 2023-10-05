Thursday, October 5, 2023
Criminal suspicions | A man was stabbed in Rauma, the police arrested several people from the apartment

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
The police will provide more information on the matter as the criminal investigation progresses.

Southwest Finland the police say they are investigating the stabbing that happened on Wednesday in Sinisaari, Rauma. The case is being investigated as attempted murder.

The suspected stabbing happened at ten in the evening in a private apartment. The police found a man with serious stab wounds in an apartment located in Sinisaari.

The police arrested several people from the apartment. The police will provide more information on the matter as the investigation progresses next week at the earliest.

