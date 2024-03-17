Criminal suspicions | A man was rampaging with an ax in the stairwell in Kontula

The police say they have arrested a 50-year-old man who caused damage with an ax in a stairwell in Kontula, Helsinki.

Police says that he received a report via the emergency center about a person behaving in a disruptive manner in the stairwell in Helsinki's Kontula. The police received a report on Sunday at around 17:30.

According to the report, a man aged around 50 had caused damage in the stairwell with an ax.

There were no other people in the stairwell at the time of the incident.

The police were there with several patrols and arrested the man from the apartment in the same street. The man is suspected of gross violation of domestic peace.