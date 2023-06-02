Criminal suspicions | A man was caught smuggling medicines at the airport, a huge sum of cash was revealed during house searches

A man living in Helsinki is suspected of having brought a considerable amount of narcotic drugs to Finland for distribution, says Tulli.

Man was caught smuggling narcotic drugs at Helsinki-Vantaa airport, and a criminal enterprise worth hundreds of thousands of euros was revealed.

Customs explains this in its press release.

The dominoes started to fall when a man living in Helsinki was caught smuggling medicines at the customs inspection at the airport in March. The man had almost 350 oxycodone, alprazolam and zopiclone tablets, partly in his luggage and partly hidden on his body.

Oxycodone can be considered a very dangerous narcotic, which is compared to morphine in its effects.

In April, Customs seized an order made by a man from Spain. The package contained an electric kickboard, in which a total of more than 600 oxycodone and alprazolam tablets were hidden. Due to their preliminary investigation, Customs had reason to suspect that the man had acted in the same way before.

“In connection with the investigation of smuggling, it was revealed that it is a more serious case,” says the head of the investigation Kimmo Jauhiainen in the bulletin.

When the investigation was continued, it turned out that the man has traveled numerous times to Estonia and Spain, and brought more than 1,500 oxycodone and alprazolam tablets from those trips to Finland for the purpose of sale.

Customs suspects that the drugs ended up mainly being distributed in Finland.

As part of the whole, Tulli has carried out home searches. More than 700,000 euros in cash and other valuables were found in them. Some of the confiscated money was hidden in the stove of the suspect’s apartment, but most of the money had been taken to the apartment of the suspect’s next of kin for safekeeping without his knowledge.

The suspect has been in custody since March in connection with criminal suspicions. The case will move to prosecution in the coming weeks.