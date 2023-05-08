Monday, May 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in Oulu

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Criminal suspicions | A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in Oulu

The police suspect that a man from Oulu killed another man in Oulu’s Kontinkanka on Thursday, May 4.

Oulu on Monday, the district court imprisoned a man in his twenties on the most probable grounds, as a suspect in the murder that happened last week.

The police suspect that a man from Oulu killed another man in Oulu’s Kontinkanka on Thursday, May 4.

According to the police, the prisoner hit the victim with a bladed weapon in Kontinkanka near Kiviharjuntie. The blood draw took place in the afternoon outside.

According to the police, the victim was young, but of legal age.

The suspect was later arrested at an apartment in Oulu.

#Criminal #suspicions #man #arrested #suspicion #murder #Oulu

See also  The Kremlin announced the expectation of the third round of negotiations with Ukraine
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Aurora Ramazzotti replies to indignant mothers: “Usual useless comments, fight over nothing”

Aurora Ramazzotti replies to indignant mothers: "Usual useless comments, fight over nothing"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result