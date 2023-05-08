Criminal suspicions | A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in Oulu

The police suspect that a man from Oulu killed another man in Oulu’s Kontinkanka on Thursday, May 4.

Oulu on Monday, the district court imprisoned a man in his twenties on the most probable grounds, as a suspect in the murder that happened last week.

According to the police, the prisoner hit the victim with a bladed weapon in Kontinkanka near Kiviharjuntie. The blood draw took place in the afternoon outside.

According to the police, the victim was young, but of legal age.

The suspect was later arrested at an apartment in Oulu.