Criminal suspicions | A man tried to hijack a moving car in Joensuu and got a ride on the hood

A special situation was witnessed in Joensuu on Sunday evening, when a man tried to violently hijack a car from the flow of traffic.

7.11. 20:24

Proceedings started a little before eight o’clock on Kajaanintie near the intersection of Voimatie. A man in his thirties stopped a car in the lane, jumped on its hood, broke the windshield and pulled the driver out of the car.

The bystander ran over and in turn dragged the robber out of the car.

The rarely brazen carjacker was not discouraged by this, but tried to stop two more cars by jumping on their hoods.

The driver of the third car continued driving despite the additional passenger appearing on the hood.

In this way, we traveled towards the center of Joensuu, until the police arrived near the cemetery and arrested the man.

Director of investigationsCrime Commissioner Taija Kostamo The Eastern Finland police say that the man was caught in the act.

“He was still hanging onto the hood when the police caught up with them. It has slowly progressed towards the center of Joensuu.”

The speed limit on the road section is 60 kilometers per hour.

There were many eyewitnesses to the situation, and the emergency center received several reports of the events. Kajaanintie is lively even on weekends, and near the venue there is, for example, a car market.

The man’s motive for taking possession of the car is still unclear, as he had not yet been heard from on Monday evening.

“His condition hasn’t been like that yet,” says Kostamo.

The man was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crime, other possible intoxicants are now being investigated, according to Kostamo.

The man is suspected of attempted robbery, multiple acts of damage, and endangering traffic safety as a pedestrian.

“At least three cars have sheet metal damage, but they are minor now,” says Kostamo.

In a wild situation, personal injuries were reportedly spared.

“Of course, attempted robbery already includes violence as a title, but this will be specified as the investigation progresses. It has been an extremely scary situation, and I can see that this can be a deeply traumatizing experience.”