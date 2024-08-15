Criminal suspicions | A man threatened two children with a gun in Jyväskylä

Criminal suspicions|A man tried to rob two children in Jyväskylä on Monday evening, the police suspect. The children were not physically injured in the situation.

Male is suspected of having attempted to rob two children at gunpoint in Jyväskylä’s Kortepohja on Monday evening, informs the police of Inner Finland.

According to the police report, the man threatened two 9-year-old children with a gun and asked if they had money or a bank card. The suspect left the scene after another child stated that he did not have money or a bank card because he was only 9 years old.

The guardian of the second child reported the incident to the emergency center shortly after the incident. The children were not physically injured as a result of the situation, and they were not touched in the situation, the police say in the release.

According to the informants, the suspect is about 20 years old and was traveling on a bicycle. The situation happened around 17:20 on Monday evening.

A criminal report has been registered about the incident under the title attempted robbery.