Sunday, August 7, 2022
Criminal suspicions | A man ran away from the police in Oulu, caused several dangerous situations

August 7, 2022
The police chased the man to the city center, where the fugitive was caught.

Saturday night The Oulu police chased a 30-year-old man who was suspected of driving under the influence and without a valid driver’s license, the Oulu Police Department informs.

A car drove against the police in Alppila district, which the police decided to stop to check the condition of the driver. However, when the police turned after the car, it ran away, driving at a considerable speed and causing several dangerous situations.

The man drove south towards the center of Oulu and abandoned his car on Isollekatu. The police caught him immediately at a nearby business.

The man is suspected of at least grossly endangering traffic safety, driving a vehicle without a license, as well as drunk driving and the crime of drug use.

