Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Criminal suspicions | A man is suspected of raping an American tourist in a public toilet in Paris

August 10, 2022
in World Europe
The suspected rape took place in a tourist area in the French capital, in an area considered safe.

in France a 23-year-old man is suspected of raping an American tourist in a public toilet in the heart of Paris. The police have arrested a man. At least the British reported on it The Guardian magazine and a French newspaper Le Parisien.

According to newspaper reports, the 27-year-old victim was out with his partner in the center of Paris on Saturday evening. The suspected rape happened when the woman stopped to use the public toilet after midnight on Sunday.

The woman’s partner was waiting for her, but went to check on the situation when the woman took a long time. My partner found a crying victim in the toilet who had been attacked.

The guards arrived to help and the police arrested a man who, during interrogations, has denied raping the woman. According to the man, he had the woman’s consent.

The woman was immediately taken to the hospital after the incident. He gave a statement to the police and returned back to the United States.

The restroom at the venue has been kept safe and well maintained. It is part of the new facilities that were built when the area was made car-free.

