Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Criminal suspicions | A man in his twenties suspected of murdering a postman was arrested

November 21, 2022
in World Europe
The police are investigating the case as a murder and are asking for observations from the area of ​​Myyrmäki and Kaivoksela from the night before Thursday.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court has imprisoned a person suspected of the act of violence that happened the night before Thursday in Myyrmäki, Vantaa.

The target of the assault was a postman who died of his injuries on Saturday. The arrested person is most likely suspected of murder.

Crime Commissioner Tero Tyynelä Ita-Uudenmaa police say in a press release that the police arrested the suspect on the night of the incident.

According to HS information, the suspect is a man born in 1999.

Police requests observations from the night before Thursday from the areas of Myyrmäki and Kaivoksela, especially Myyrmäentie. The police say they are particularly interested in a man dressed in all black who moved around the area.

Please report all tips related to the event to the Itä-Uusimaa police tip email address [email protected] or the police number 050 399 9026.

Correction 21.11. at 10:30 a.m.: The murder suspect was arrested by the district court, not the police, as was initially erroneously stated in the story.

Recommended

