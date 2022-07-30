Criminal suspicions | A man fooled himself by hugging and stole necklaces last night in the center of Helsinki, the police suspect

The police are looking for people whose jewelry was stolen during a hug.

Man stole necklaces by hugging in the center of Helsinki on the night between Friday and Saturday, the police suspect.

The police received a report on Uudenmaankatu at around five o’clock in the morning about a person who had stolen jewelry from the owner’s neck by hugging him.

Moments later, the police found a man matching the characteristics at the corner of Mannerheimintie and Kalevankatu, who was found in possession of gold jewelry and a wallet.

According to the police, the perpetrator and the victim were previously unknown to each other.

“An unknown person has suddenly come to hug and therefore confused the victim, taking the jewelry from his neck at the same time,” the Helsinki police command center says.

Man was arrested on suspicion of theft. The valuables in the man’s possession were confiscated.

The police suspect that there have been several perpetrators who acted in a similar way.

The police are now looking for people whose jewelry was stolen during a hug last night.

You are asked to send the exact identification marks of the stolen property and your contact information by e-mail to vihjeet.helsinki@poliisi.fi.