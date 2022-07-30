Saturday, July 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | A man fooled himself by hugging and stole necklaces last night in the center of Helsinki, the police suspect

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The police are looking for people whose jewelry was stolen during a hug.

Man stole necklaces by hugging in the center of Helsinki on the night between Friday and Saturday, the police suspect.

The police received a report on Uudenmaankatu at around five o’clock in the morning about a person who had stolen jewelry from the owner’s neck by hugging him.

Moments later, the police found a man matching the characteristics at the corner of Mannerheimintie and Kalevankatu, who was found in possession of gold jewelry and a wallet.

According to the police, the perpetrator and the victim were previously unknown to each other.

“An unknown person has suddenly come to hug and therefore confused the victim, taking the jewelry from his neck at the same time,” the Helsinki police command center says.

Man was arrested on suspicion of theft. The valuables in the man’s possession were confiscated.

The police suspect that there have been several perpetrators who acted in a similar way.

See also  Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrency Bitcoin in full swing - the lowest price since December 2020

The police are now looking for people whose jewelry was stolen during a hug last night.

You are asked to send the exact identification marks of the stolen property and your contact information by e-mail to vihjeet.helsinki@poliisi.fi.

#Criminal #suspicions #man #fooled #hugging #stole #necklaces #night #center #Helsinki #police #suspect

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

PEC Kamikaze: understand how the economy is with Bolsonaro's package

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.