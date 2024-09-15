Criminal suspicions | A man fell into a 5 meter deep trench in the center of Helsinki and died – the police suspect a crime

Criminal suspicions|According to the rescue service, the trench was 5-6 meters deep.

Man died after falling into a construction site ditch in Helsinki’s Kluuvi on Saturday evening.

A criminal report has been registered on the matter, the Helsinki Police Department informs HS. The police did not say what kind of crime is suspected in the case. According to previous information, the case was investigated to determine the cause of death.

According to the rescue service, the trench the man fell into is 5-6 meters deep.

The rescue service was alerted to Vuorikatu a little before ten in the evening on Saturday. Four units of the rescue service were dispatched to the scene.

The police and rescue services have not commented on the matter in more detail on Sunday.

The trench photographed from the Mikonkatu side.

Vuori street Along the intersecting Puutharkakatu, on the edge of Kaisaniemi Park, there is a building with a long trench on the wall.

A sewer renovation is being done in the housing company, a member of the company’s board told HS. He had no more detailed information about what happened. Also, the representative of the sewer repair contractor had no information about the accident on Sunday afternoon.

When HS visited the site on Sunday morning, construction site fences surrounded the trench. There were no visible traces of the fall.

It is done in Kaisaniemi park overhaulto which the suspected accident site is not related, the city of Helsinki said.