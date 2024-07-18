Criminal suspicions | A man broke into the Pihlajamäki health center and opened the fire hydrant: Damages over 100,000 euros

Criminal suspicions|The Pihlajamäki health center and counseling center is temporarily closed due to water damage, informs the city of Helsinki.

About A 30-year-old man is suspected of breaking into the premises of the Pihlajamäki health center the night before Wednesday and causing extensive damage by opening a fire hydrant, the Helsinki police suspect.

The damage occurred on Wednesday morning, and the police have arrested the man from his apartment.

The police are going to present the arrest of the man in custody. The matter is being investigated as an act of aggravated damage.

Director of investigations Deputy Commissioner of Crime Juha Åkerman says that the suspect caused extensive damage at the health center.

According to the police’s preliminary, rough estimate, the act caused damages of more than 100,000 euros.

According to Åkerman, after breaking into the property, the suspect climbed to the third floor of the health station, opened the fire hydrant and let water flow from the fire hose into the station’s premises.

The suspect’s motive is known to the police, but it has not yet been made public, Åkerman states.

The city of Helsinki says in a press release that it has moved the reception hours of the Pihlajamäki health center and counseling center to other locations for the time being.