Criminal suspicions | A man and a woman are suspected of kidnapping several children: the children may have been taken abroad

Satakunta the district court has imprisoned a man and a woman in absentia on suspicion of aggravated deprivation of liberty and child abduction.

According to the police, the acts are suspected to have targeted several children. Crime Commissioner Kimmo Lindholm does not specify how many children are involved.

The police do not comment on the case anyway.

Crimes is suspected to have happened in Ulvila on Monday of this week.

According to HS, the woman owns a daycare company in southern Finland. HS does not know whether the company is active in daycare activities.

The man also works as a responsible person in the company.

Arresting in absentia means that persons suspected of crimes are not in the custody of the police. On the other hand, it can be concluded from the crime names that the police suspect that the man and woman took the children abroad.

A man and a woman have the same last name. They are over 35 but under 40.