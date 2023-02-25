Criminal suspicions | A gold mine in Lapland got the mountain council into trouble: a charge of gross tax fraud

The former CEO of Outokumpu and Merita Bank, Pertti Voutilainen, assures that taxes have been paid to the state and municipality for the board fees paid by the Canadian mining company.

Former CEO of Outokumpu Oy., CEO of Kansallis-Osake-Panki, CEO of Merita-bank and Deputy CEO of MeritaNordbanken Pertti Voutilainen82, has been charged with aggravated tax fraud.

The mountain counselor who lives in Espoo has to answer the charge in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa. Gross tax evasion can result in imprisonment for a minimum of four months and a maximum of four years.

Pertti Voutilainen tells Helsingin Sanomat that it is about the board fees of the Canadian mining company Agnico Eagle Mines.

“That all the government fees are correct [verottajalle] announced,” he says.

Agnico Eagle Mines’ Kittilä mine is the largest gold mine in Europe. The company says that it mines about two million tons of ore a year, of which the annual production is about 7,000 kilos of gold.

Voutilainen was a board member of the Canadian company from 2005 for “ten years”.

Searching for gold at a depth of more than 300 meters at the Agnico Eagle gold mine in Kittilä in March 2015.

“This is a complicated thing, about which you don’t know what the truth is. But I have paid all my taxes,” says Voutilainen.

According to Voutilainen, there are many branches in the case, and he leaves more detailed information for the district court to handle. The indictment will be published when its processing in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa has started.

Voutilainen doesn’t even want to reveal what kind of sums are involved in the lawsuit, but the outrageous form of the act requires considerable financial gain.

According to established practice, the considerable financial benefit intended by the legislator is around 15,000–20,000 euros, which would therefore have remained unpaid in taxes.

Voutilainen is now retired and spends time, among other things, at a summer apartment in Juojärvi in ​​Outokumpu.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper has told 2021–2022 of the first big power holders who have been sentenced for their tax-free income.

Up to this point made public by name is the former CEO of the shipping company Finnlines and the former director of Nokia Antti Lagerroos, who received a one-year suspended sentence at the Helsinki district court for aggravated tax fraud. The verdict is not legally binding, as Lagerroos has appealed it to the Court of Appeal.

Industry Council Fairy Kopra in turn received a two-year prison sentence for aggravated tax fraud at the end of 2021. Kopra hid capital income from Switzerland and interest income from Finland and got away with a conditional sentence.