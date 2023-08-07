Criminal suspicions | A Finnish man is suspected of murder in Spain – A dead man was found in the apartment

A Dutch man was found dead after a fight in a Finnish man’s apartment in Spain. The Finn and the British man in the apartment were seriously injured.

48 years old a Finnish man is suspected of murder in Spain after a Dutch man was found dead after a fight in his apartment. At least the Spanish newspapers tell about it Information and El Español.

The police were called to the apartment of a Finnish man in the city of Torrevieja in southeastern Spain the night before Saturday due to loud screams coming from the apartment.

The police arrived at the apartment around three in the morning and found a dead 40-year-old Dutch man and a seriously injured 40-year-old British man and a 48-year-old Finnish man.

The Finnish man had a serious stab wound. The Brit had a stab wound and a head injury. Both were transported to a local hospital.

The authorities according to the incident, at least edged weapons and possibly also a hammer were used.

A Finnish man is suspected of killing a Dutch man with a knife. However, the authorities have not yet ruled out the possibility of self-defense.

According to the neighbors interviewed by Información magazine, the Finn had lived in the house for at least seven years. According to them, the Finn knew the other two men who were in his apartment.

The authorities are investigating the course of the crime and the motives, and whether other participants are involved in the crime.

Press officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland Jukka Matilainen tells HS that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of the incident. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not comment on the details of the case.

