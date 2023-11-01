Criminal suspicions | A drunk driver who was banned from driving crashed into a woman at a crosswalk in Lahti, the woman died

A 50-year-old woman died when a motorist ran over her at a crosswalk. The driver is suspected of several crimes.

Motorist bumped into a woman crossing the crosswalk in Lahti. A 50-year-old woman died at the scene of her injuries in the collision.

According to the police release, the 30-year-old man driving the car is suspected of aggravated manslaughter, aggravated endangering traffic safety, and drunken driving. The man is also suspected of driving a vehicle without a license, as he has already been banned from driving in 2022.

The accident happened when a man driving a car lost control of his car on Niemenkatu and ran into a traffic divider in front of the side of the car and a woman crossing the street along the crosswalk.

The accident happened on Tuesday around 17:20. According to the police release, the surface of the street was muddy at the time of the incident.

The police in Häme are continuing the investigation of the incident and are not giving any further information at this stage.