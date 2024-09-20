Criminal suspicions | A dozen young people attacked a man in Maunula’s library and took his bag

Criminal suspicions|According to the police, the young suspects are still on the run. They are suspected of robbery.

Police suspects a dozen young men of the robbery of a 19-year-old man in Helsinki. Previously, the crimes were robbery and aggravated assault.

The head of the investigation, the crime commissioner, reports on the matter Jukka Larkio from the Helsinki police.

According to him, robbery as a crime includes the use of violence or the threat of it, which is why there is no longer a separate suspicion of aggravated assault in the case.

The victim’s injuries were minor.

Suspected the crimes took place in the Maunula library on Monday evening. The police were notified of the mission shortly before seven o’clock.

None of the suspects have been caught yet.

A group of young people who appeared to be minors took a bag from a man born in 2005 by punching and kicking him. No weapon was used in the robbery.

At this stage of the investigation, it seems that most of the group has participated in the abuse, Larkio says.

“Based on their appearance, they are well under the age of 18.”

According to Larkio, the police have made an interpretation of the age of the suspects based on the surveillance camera recording.

Victim received minor injuries in the suspected robbery. According to Larkio’s information, the first aid checked the victim at the scene. Earlier it was reported that the victim had been taken to the hospital, but the head of the investigation does not have such information.

The motive for the robbery has not been clarified because the suspects have not been interviewed and the victim could not assess it.

Did the victim and the suspects know each other?

“Apparently not very well, at least,” Larkio says.

According to him, there are thousands of similar robberies a year. What makes the case exceptional is that it happened in a library and the suspects are minors.