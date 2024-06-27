Thursday, June 27, 2024
Criminal suspicions | A dispute between young men led to a shooting in Klaukkala

June 27, 2024
World Europe
Criminal suspicions | A dispute between young men led to a shooting in Klaukkala
In the preliminary investigation, no reason has been found for the dispute between the men.

Nurmijärvi In Klaukkala on Monday in the preliminary investigation of the manslaughter, it has been found that it was a dispute between two young men.

On Monday morning, June 24, the police received an inspection task related to a possible violent situation. The alarm came a little before nine.

“In connection with the dispute, it is suspected that a handgun was shot once or twice,” the crime commissioner Anssi Murto says the police in the bulletin.

“At the moment, there are no indications that the gun was fired at anyone or that it caused a concrete danger to anyone,” continues Murto.

In the preliminary investigation no reason has been found for the dispute. The matter has been investigated as attempted murder, but according to Murro, based on the investigation, it is likely that the matter will proceed to prosecution as an illegal threat and a firearms offence.

The police have released the person who was arrested for the incident.

Several police patrols and the first aid unit participated in the mission.

