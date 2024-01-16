Criminal suspicions | A couple's home was broken into in Vantaa – The couple soon came across familiar jewelry online

The couple's property in Vantaa was taken for thousands of euros. Then familiar jewelry appeared online.

The couple a detached house was broken into in Vantaa's Hiekkaharju on December 8.

The thieves broke the terrace door of the house. The apartment was ransacked and messed up.

Thieves take property for several thousand euros, says the crime commissioner Asko Sartanen. The loot was mostly jewelry.

Fair enough a week later, a couple who were victims of a theft came across some familiar jewelry online: the same products that had been stolen from them had been put up for sale on the sales platforms.

The couple reported this to the police and it started a chain of events that led the police to track down the suspected perpetrator.

Police was able to track down burglars because victims identified their property online.

The police solved the case by sending platform administrators information requests about the seller's profile, says Sartanen.

Outrageous the own activity of the citizen who was a victim of theft played a big role in finding out the identity of the suspect and in finding the stolen property back.

In the interrogations, the suspected perpetrator has generally admitted to the act and also admitted to selling the stolen goods online.