Criminal suspicions | A car hit a pedestrian in Espoo, the police need tips

Criminal suspicions|A gray Audi car was involved in the accident on September 15. The police are asking the public for tips about the car.

Western Uusimaa the police need tips about the traffic accident that happened in Espoo on Sunday, September 15. A gray Audi passenger car collided with a pedestrian and left the scene of the accident without investigating the matter.

The accident happened in the evening around 20:45 in the center of Espoo at Kirstinmäki 12. According to the police, the pedestrian was spared serious injuries.

The police are investigating the incident as endangering traffic safety.

The West Uusimaa police need tips about both the vehicle and the driver. The information can be sent by email to [email protected] or by calling the police hotline on 029 5413 031.