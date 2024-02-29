Thursday, February 29, 2024
Criminal suspicions | A brutal death in Pasila turned into a suspected murder – A man has admitted that he caused the death of his girlfriend

February 29, 2024
Criminal suspicions | A brutal death in Pasila turned into a suspected murder – A man has admitted that he caused the death of his girlfriend

The suspect has admitted that he caused the woman's death, but denies that he was guilty of murder or manslaughter.

In November The homicide that took place in Pasila, Helsinki is now being investigated as a murder.

Director of investigations Päivi Hokkinen according to the preliminary investigation, features have been revealed, due to which the crime title was changed from manslaughter to murder.

“Terribly, I can't comment on the way it's done, but this kind of solid judgment and brutality has come to light,” says Hokkinen.

Police was alerted on November 14 shortly after midnight to a private apartment in Pasila. According to the neighbor who called the emergency center, alarming noises could be heard from the apartment.

The police found a dead woman aged around 35 and an injured man in the apartment. An approximately 45-year-old man is suspected of the woman's murder. According to Hokkinen, the victim and the suspected perpetrator were in a relationship.

Suspect has been ordered in January for a mental state examination during the preliminary investigation. It means that the preliminary investigation by the police is only finished after the mental state examination is completed. Hokkinen claims that the case could possibly be presented to the prosecutor at the end of May.

The police have been able to interrogate the suspect several times. According to Hokkinen, the man has been willing to find out what happened for his own part.

During interrogation, the man has admitted that his actions caused the death of his girlfriend. However, the man has not admitted that he was guilty of murder or manslaughter in the case.

According to Hokkinen, there has been no previous violence between the couple that would have come to the attention of the police.

Hokkinen does not want to say anything about Teo's motive yet.

“The police have their own idea of ​​what could be behind the act.”

