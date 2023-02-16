Criminal suspicions | A bleeding man walked to the health center – The woman is suspected of having hit him several times with a bread knife

The hearing of the case will continue later in February.

Kanta-Hämeen the district court dealt with the attempted murder in Turengi on Tuesday.

What was known about the case so far was that a man bleeding profusely walked into the Tureng health center in November. A woman in her forties was suspected of causing the injuries. The victim is about ten years younger than the accused.

The challenge application now opens a more detailed course of events. According to the subpoena application, the accused had tried to hit his victim several times, first in the stomach and then hit the left collarbone. The bladed weapon sunk so deep that it punctured the pleura from the left side, causing a hemothorax and profuse bleeding.

According to the challenge application, the blow would have been easily fatal, but by chance it missed the big blood vessels. In addition, the victim received immediate first aid and medical treatment.

The accused has said that the instrument was his bread knife, but denies that he hit the victim with a knife.

The stabbing the victim is charged with a narcotics crime, as a small amount of amphetamine was found in his possession. The victim denies the crime, but admits to possessing the bag.

There was also a third person present, who is accused of possessing an object or substance suitable for harming another. A knife was found in his possession.

An unconditional prison sentence of at least 4 years and 4 months is required for the woman accused of the stabbing. A fine is required for the other two defendants. The hearing of the case will continue later in February.