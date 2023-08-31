Criminal suspicions | A 91-year-old well-to-do man suspected of his wife’s death died

The 91-year-old Hyvinkää man suspected of killing his wife has died, the court announced on Thursday.

His wife the 91-year-old man suspected of murder has died, the District Court of Itä-Uusimaa announced on Thursday.

According to the court, the man killed his wife, who was sitting in an armchair, by hitting her on the head several times with a hammer.

The defense denied the murder and appealed to the man’s innocence.

Death happened a few days before Christmas at the couple’s home in Hyvinkää.

The accused was never heard during the preliminary investigation by the police, nor during the trial.

The death was discovered when home care workers arrived to visit the home for the elderly on December 21. They found a murdered woman and her spouse in the house.

East– The District Court of Uusimaa decided in April that the 91-year-old was guilty of killing his wife in a violent manner and ordered the man to be kept in custody and undergo a mental examination.

The main trial was supposed to continue after the mental state examination was completed. After the man’s death, however, the case will be left to itself, the court informs.

