Criminal suspicions | A 91-year-old was arrested, suspected of murder in Hyvinkää

Eastern Uusimaa the police are investigating a suspected homicide that took place in Hyvinkää earlier this week. According to the police, the act took place in a private apartment.

The police informed about it on Friday morning. The police do not comment on the details of the act or, for example, on who the victim is.

“We will possibly inform you more about the case as the investigation progresses,” the head of the investigation Tero Tyynelä says in the announcement.

The police suspect a 91-year-old man. The man was arrested on Friday in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa on suspicion of murder. According to public diary information, the suspected homicide took place between Tuesday and Wednesday.