Criminal suspicions | A 48-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Espoo, the police are investigating it as a homicide

Criminal suspicions|The police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Police found a 48-year-old woman dead in her home in Espoo’s Matinkylä on Monday. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

The police found the woman dead in her apartment on Monday evening. One person was arrested at the scene in connection with the case, says the crime commissioner and the on-duty investigation director Janne Saari.

An outsider called the emergency center, which is why the police went to the scene, Saari says. “That’s when things started to unravel.”

The police are investigating the case as a homicide. However, the criminal titles can become more specific, says Saari. The arrested person is supposed to be heard on Monday as soon as possible.

In addition to Monday, the police are interested in the events of the entire last weekend, Saari says. He does not reveal in more detail, for example, the time of the woman’s death or what in the case indicates murder.

Citizen observations are hardly available, he says.

The police say they are now conducting a tactical and technical investigation.