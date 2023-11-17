Friday, November 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | A 26-year-old taxi driver was killed in his car, the police suspect two

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Criminal suspicions | A 26-year-old taxi driver was killed in his car, the police suspect two

The car had crashed into the bridge structures. Two people have been arrested.

Police investigates a homicide in Kuusankoski where a young taxi driver died.

The police received a report about a traffic accident at one o’clock in the night. According to the announcement, the taxi would have driven into the bridge structures of the underpass tunnel.

At the scene of the incident on Kettumäentie, the police noticed that the taxi driver was lifeless and had injuries suggesting a homicide. The police began to suspect a murder.

The 26-year-old taxi driver died from his injuries.

The police are now investigating the crime as a homicide. Two people have been arrested as suspects in the murder.

The police are not giving any more information on the matter for the time being. The police, for example, do not take a position on the manner of doing it for investigative reasons.

The news is being completed.

#Criminal #suspicions #26yearold #taxi #driver #killed #car #police #suspect

See also  What happens in the brain when we die? Scientists already have an answer
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Magaly Medina challenges Jefferson Farfán to show alleged chats with a producer: "Take out everything you want"

Magaly Medina challenges Jefferson Farfán to show alleged chats with a producer: "Take out everything you want"

Recommended

No Result
View All Result