Criminal suspicions | A 26-year-old taxi driver was killed in his car, the police suspect two

The car had crashed into the bridge structures. Two people have been arrested.

Police investigates a homicide in Kuusankoski where a young taxi driver died.

The police received a report about a traffic accident at one o’clock in the night. According to the announcement, the taxi would have driven into the bridge structures of the underpass tunnel.

At the scene of the incident on Kettumäentie, the police noticed that the taxi driver was lifeless and had injuries suggesting a homicide. The police began to suspect a murder.

The 26-year-old taxi driver died from his injuries.

The police are now investigating the crime as a homicide. Two people have been arrested as suspects in the murder.

The police are not giving any more information on the matter for the time being. The police, for example, do not take a position on the manner of doing it for investigative reasons.

The news is being completed.