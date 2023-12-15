Criminal suspicions | A 16-year-old boy was imprisoned on suspicion of shooting Kamppi

The 19-year-old shooting victim is also required to be imprisoned.

District court has captured a 16-year-old boy suspected of shooting in Kamppi, Helsinki. He was imprisoned on suspicion of attempted murder, drug offence, firearms offense and causing danger.

A 16-year-old boy is suspected of shooting a 19-year-old man on Monday evening around 9 o'clock outside Finnkino's Tennispalatsi cinema. However, the victim was not injured because he was wearing a protective vest.

The arrest was handled in Helsinki at the Pasila police station. The hearing took place behind closed doors. The district court also prohibited filming at the beginning of the session due to, among other things, the suspected minor.

A 19-year-old man is also required to be imprisoned on suspicion of attempted aggravated robbery and drug offence. His arraignment will be heard in the afternoon.

According to the police, it has information about the course of events and tentatively also about the motive. Since the preliminary investigation is only in the initial stages, no more will be said about them. Both parties to the shooting have a criminal background, and the 16-year-old has been suspected of serious violent crimes.