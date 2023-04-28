Criminal suspicion | Undersea technology was secretly exported from Finland to Russia: “It can also be used for other than civilian use”

Customs suspects that several tens of times blades intended for soil drilling have been exported to Russia through Finland in violation of EU sanctions.

Customs suspects that several tens of times blades intended for drilling the soil have been exported to Russia through Finland, contrary to the sanctions imposed by the EU.

According to customs, the blades are suitable, for example, for use in the oil industry or other soil drilling. It is possible to use the blades in many different ways, from building bridges to undersea oil drilling.

“They can be used to drill in the seabed, for example. The blade can also be used for non-civilian purposes. It’s not about hand drills, but more massive devices,” says the head of customs control Hannu Sinkkonen.

The ban on blades came into force already in 2014, when Russia occupied Crimea in Ukraine.

Customs does not comment on what exactly the blades have been used for in Russia.

The soil the export of blades suitable for drilling to Russia began to be realized in December 2021.

At that time, it was discovered in Finland that a shipment of four blades was going to Russia. The total value of the blades was 20,000 euros.

The preliminary investigation revealed that it is a larger pattern than a single shipment.

According to the preliminary investigation, Finnish and Estonian companies ordered blades from Canada to Finland, from where they were further sold to a Russian company in violation of the sanctions.

According to the preliminary investigation, a total of almost fifty blade shipments went to Russia via Finland in the years 2020–2022. According to the preliminary investigation, the total value of the invoices was around 2.2 million euros.

Both the Finnish, Estonian and Russian companies were partially the same actors.

“In our opinion, the company structure was created only for the purpose of evading sanctions,” says director of supervision Sinkkonen.

Customs is investigating the tangle as a gross regulatory crime. Customs considers four dual citizens of Russia and Finland to be the main perpetrators.

The case will be transferred to prosecution during the summer. Customs has cooperated with Europol and the Canadian and Estonian authorities in the investigation.

Anti-Russian more sanctions have been imposed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Customs has started 390 preliminary investigations into the evasion of sanctions as suspected regulatory crimes, of which 44 are serious. According to Sinkkonen, the case of blades suitable for drilling the soil is one of the largest preliminary investigations in terms of monetary value.

Read more: Hundreds of criminal investigations have been launched in Finland due to the circulation of Russian sanctions

Read more: Individuals rush piles of phones to Russia

Read more: The EU tightens the control of Russian sanctions and closes the loophole used on Finland’s eastern border

Read more: A customs control raid on the eastern border revealed that passengers were taking products subject to sanctions to Russia, some of which could improve military readiness