Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Criminal suspicion | The suspected stabber in Hyvinkää is still on the run

January 3, 2024
in World Europe
According to the police, the suspect and the victim knew each other. The victim died from his injuries.

Eastern Uusimaa the police are investigating a suspected homicide in Hyvinkää. According to the police, the two men had met in front of the store on Uudenmaankatu at around four o'clock in the afternoon.

According to witnesses, two men had come running in front of the store in question, where one of the men had hit the other in the upper body with a bladed weapon, the head of the investigation Rauno Jämsä says in the police announcement.

The victim was revived at the scene, but he died from his injuries. The suspected stabber is 25 years old and the victim is 27 years old. Both are local residents and, according to Jämsä, they have known each other. According to witnesses, the suspected stabbing was preceded by an argument between the men.

The suspect had left the scene down Tuulikinkatu. The suspect was searched until the evening, but he is still missing. However, the man's identity is known to the police.

The police suspect a 25-year-old man of murder. The search for the man has been continued on Wednesday, but he has not been reached by three in the afternoon.

