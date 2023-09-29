Friday, September 29, 2023
Criminal suspicion | The hockey player of the SM league is accused of rape

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
The criminal case was discussed in court on Thursday.

The criminal case was discussed in court on Thursday.

in the SM league the playing hockey player is accused of rape.

The suspected rape took place in Päijät-Hämee last June.

The district court’s verdict will be handed down in October. The accused player is 24 years old.

Be the first to report on it Evening newspaper. According to the newspaper, the CEO of the player’s club is not aware of the player’s criminal charges.

Correction 29.9. 6:05 p.m.: Contrary to what was initially reported in the story, the accused player is 24 years old, not 25 years old.

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

