Criminal suspicion | Showdown in Savonlinna, machete and ax on display – no serious injuries

in Savonlinna A fight took place in the residential area of ​​Aholahti on Saturday at six o’clock in the morning, in which several people were involved, says the Eastern Finland Police Department in its press release on Saturday.

At the scene in the yard of the house, the police found out that it was a dispute between people who already knew each other.

A machete and an ax had been displayed in the situation.

“No one has been seriously injured as a result of the situation. The bystanders were also not in danger in the situation”, the crime commissioner Minja Venejärvi tells HS from the Eastern Finland Police Department.

The police are investigating the incident as a suspected aggravated assault.

Venejärvi did not comment in more detail on how many people the suspected gross abuse affects.

The police will not provide any further information on the matter at this stage.