Criminal suspicion | Mika Kallio has been arguing with the taxman for more than ten years – the housing fair was a key problem

Track motorcyclist Mika Kallio got into a million-dollar dispute with the taxman.

Ilta-Sanom according to the information received, a track motorcyclist Mika Kallio40, got into trouble with the taxman in the early 2010s.

Kallio and the taxman drifted into disagreements about whether he owes taxes to Finland or not. All in all, it has been about millions of euros.

Kallio moved abroad in 2005 to pursue his sports career.

The first ones years went well with the taxman, but suddenly the pace changed.

“There was no problem in the first years, but then someone changed their position, and they (the taxman) think that my living abroad is temporary and based on that I would owe taxes here,” Kallio told the bailiff’s hearing about his position.

Kallio has considered that he has lived abroad permanently, and thus he would not be fully liable for taxes in Finland.

Kallio, who lives in Monaco, accused the taxman of a chase during the hearing of the bailiff.

“Senseless chase. It didn’t feel like anything else. An absurd amount of time and effort has been wasted on this. It feels like there is nothing I can do about it.”

To be central a single-family house completed in 2009 at the housing fair area in Valkeakoski became a problem with the taxman.

“It was a red garment for the tax collector and a bond for me.”

The house was built by the company owned by Kallio, who managed his track motorcycling sponsorship contracts. Kallio gave the company a loan of around 800,000 euros for the house construction project.

The tax authority approached Kalliot in October 2010 with a letter in which it accused Kalliot of withdrawing a hidden dividend. A hidden dividend is always formed if the shareholder’s private expenses are paid with the company’s assets.

The taxman the position was therefore that Kallio did not pay the company he owned the fair rent for the house. The taxman considered that the amount of the concealed dividend was just under 30,000 euros for half of the year.

Kallio even had more than 3.2 million euros in withdrawals. A large part of it was tax debts applied for by the taxpayer.

Kallio resented these receivables at the hearing of the bailiff.

“This this pattern has been picked up by the wind, what are you doing,” Kallio corrected.

Kallio began to sell his property in Finland, such as Levi’s cottage, in order to break ties with his home country. The purpose was to get the taxation matters right with the taxman.

Kallio sold his company that handled sponsorship contracts in 2015. At the same time, Kallio gave up the company’s receivables, practically the sale value of a detached house.

“It is simply because the taxman has announced what are my essential ties to Finland. We have started to dismantle these in order to get an interpretation.”

“It has to be sold to get me that status, limited tax liability.”

The enforcement officer wondered if Kalliota was not interested in getting his debt claims removed before selling the company.

Has it mattered to you whether you get what you get from the company?

“Of course it’s not unimportant, but this has been the most sensible solution,” Kallio told the hearing.

However, this started a criminal investigation. With the deal, Kallio’s debt receivable of about 800,000 was transferred to a startup company named Donga Donga Shongololo Inc. registered in Belize. In addition to this, according to his claim, Kallio invested 433,500 euros in the company.

The purpose of the company was to develop an accommodation service application first for the Central American market and later for Europe. However, the company disappeared like ashes in the wind.

Enforcement agency and later the police also considered this placement to be an artificial arrangement. The police suspected that Kallio used this company to hide his assets. Kallio is therefore suspected of arranging his assets in such a way that his creditors, i.e. the taxman, would not have received his millions of claims through foreclosure.

In addition to the fact that Kallio denies the taxman’s tax claims in general, he also denies that the crime took place. Kallio is accused of gross fraud of the debtor and gross dishonesty of the debtor.

The matter is to be dealt with in the district court of Pirkanmaa. No hearing date has been set for the session.

At the moment, Kallio has just under 250,000 euros in debt, most of which is being taken by the taxman. According to Kallio, there are no apparent grounds for this.

Kallio did not want to comment on tax issues to IS on Friday.