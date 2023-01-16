Criminal suspicion | Lehdet: Tools suspected of being stolen from Finland were found in the port of Tallinn – a startling sight was revealed from the van

The pictures of the Estonian police show that there are a huge number of tools suspected of being stolen.

from Tallinn a large number of tools suspected of being stolen from Finland have been found, Estonian newspapers report Postman and Delphi.

According to Postimees, on Saturday afternoon, the Estonian police inspected two vehicles that arrived at the port of Tallinn by ship, one of which was full of various power tools.

According to the newspaper, the police suspect that the tools have been stolen from construction sites in Finland. Estonian police arrested five Romanian citizens in connection with the case on Saturday.

“Based on the information we gathered, it was necessary to check two vehicles that arrived in Estonia by ship yesterday at 15:30. A total of five Romanian citizens who knew each other were traveling in two vehicles. Hundreds of tools were found in one vehicle, which are known to have been stolen from Finland,” said the Estonian police and border guard in Finland. working contact person Janek Pedask According to Postimees.

The Estonian police published pictures taken during the inspection of the vehicles, which show piles of tools of different brands, including different drills. Based on the pictures, the tools were transported to Tallinn in a yellow van.

The tools were loaded into a yellow van.

Postman according to Finnish and Estonian police, they will continue to investigate the matter in cooperation. The Estonian police already arrested two people on suspicion of thefts in different European countries.

Construction site burglaries are quite common in Finland, and in them, tools, cables, copper and work machines are stolen, among other things.