Friday, January 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicion | KRP is investigating the suspected breach of trade secrets against the listed company Konecranes – the suspects are the company’s former employees

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2023
in World Europe
0

According to Konecranes, the suspicion of abuse arose last summer.

Central Criminal Police (KRP) is investigating a suspected breach of business secrets and abuse of a position of trust against the listed company Konecranes. The suspected crimes took place in April last year in Hyvinkää, where the company’s head office is located.

According to Konecranes’ communication, STT was told that the suspicion of abuse arose within the company last summer.

“In the summer of 2022, we became aware that some of the company’s key personnel in the machine tool maintenance business in Finland had possibly tried to start a competing business. After this, we contacted the police in order to find out if a crime had been committed in the matter”, says Brett Young About Konecranes’ communication.

The suspects no longer work for the company.

Violation of a trade secret refers to the unauthorized disclosure or use of a trade secret in such a way as to seek financial gain or to harm another. The penalty is a fine or up to two years in prison.

See also  Ice hockey | Columbus started the Finland campaign, Patrik Laine with a short speech

KRP does not comment further on criminal suspicions

Konecranes does not comment on the number of suspects. Based on the district court’s public information, there are at least two suspects. According to KRP, in addition to them, other people are also involved in the matter, whose possible involvement is still being investigated.

KRP’s director of investigations, criminal commissioner Mikko Laaksonen according to the investigation of the case is still so far in progress that it is not possible to tell the public more about it.

“There are still so many unsolved issues in the preliminary investigation that unfortunately I will not open it further at this stage,” Laaksonen told STT.

Konecranes manufactures lifting equipment for engineering and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. The company says on its website that it has around 16,500 employees in 50 different countries. The company’s turnover in the second year was almost 3.2 billion euros.

See also  Severe weather in Austria – Felbertauernstraße completely closed

#Criminal #suspicion #KRP #investigating #suspected #breach #trade #secrets #listed #company #Konecranes #suspects #companys #employees

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Labor market | Survey: More than a third of Finns are thinking about changing jobs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result