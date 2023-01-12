Criminal suspicion | KRP is investigating the suspected breach of trade secrets against the listed company Konecranes – the suspects are the company’s former employees

According to Konecranes, the suspicion of abuse arose last summer.

Central Criminal Police (KRP) is investigating a suspected breach of business secrets and abuse of a position of trust against the listed company Konecranes. The suspected crimes took place in April last year in Hyvinkää, where the company’s head office is located.

According to Konecranes’ communication, STT was told that the suspicion of abuse arose within the company last summer.

“In the summer of 2022, we became aware that some of the company’s key personnel in the machine tool maintenance business in Finland had possibly tried to start a competing business. After this, we contacted the police in order to find out if a crime had been committed in the matter”, says Brett Young About Konecranes’ communication.

The suspects no longer work for the company.

Violation of a trade secret refers to the unauthorized disclosure or use of a trade secret in such a way as to seek financial gain or to harm another. The penalty is a fine or up to two years in prison.

KRP does not comment further on criminal suspicions

Konecranes does not comment on the number of suspects. Based on the district court’s public information, there are at least two suspects. According to KRP, in addition to them, other people are also involved in the matter, whose possible involvement is still being investigated.

KRP’s director of investigations, criminal commissioner Mikko Laaksonen according to the investigation of the case is still so far in progress that it is not possible to tell the public more about it.

“There are still so many unsolved issues in the preliminary investigation that unfortunately I will not open it further at this stage,” Laaksonen told STT.

Konecranes manufactures lifting equipment for engineering and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. The company says on its website that it has around 16,500 employees in 50 different countries. The company’s turnover in the second year was almost 3.2 billion euros.