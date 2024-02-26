Monday, February 26, 2024
Criminal suspicion | A scam message is spreading in the name of the Helsinki police chief

February 26, 2024
The content of the latest scam message varies, but a typical demand is to respond quickly.

The police scam messages have been sent to citizens again. This time the messages have been sent to the head of the Criminal Investigation Unit Markku Heinikarin on behalf of.

According to a press release from the Helsinki police, the contents of the scam messages have varied somewhat. Typical of them has been bad language, an allegation of criminal activity on the part of the recipient, and a demand to quickly provide an explanation by email.

Emails have been sent from unknown addresses. Official police emails are a format [email protected].

Similar scam messages have circulated earlier this year as well.

Helsinki police instructs citizens to leave scam messages completely unopened and to delete them.

The message should not be replied to, and the accompanying links should not be opened.

However, if the recipient has opened the message by mistake and provided personal or bank information, they must immediately contact their bank.

Only then must a criminal report be made to the police. You can report a crime electronically at poliisi.fi or at any police station. You should not call 911 about it.

