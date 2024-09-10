Criminal suspicion | A dispute over drugs escalated into violence in Turku on Saturday

Criminal suspicion|A young man was imprisoned on suspicion of attempted murder.

Turku The violence that took place in Länsikeskus on Saturday was probably behind the drug trade, which escalated into violence, says the Southwest Finland Police Department.

Two men under thirty were involved in the incident, one of whom was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder. Both parties to the dispute suffered injuries. Another man is suspected of using a bladed weapon.

Incident happened in the corner of the market yard area and did not target bystanders.

“After the incident, another participant went inside the store to seek help, and the other party was also brought inside. There has been no violence inside the store,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Tuomas Järvenpää in the police bulletin.

On Tuesday, the District Court of Varsinais-Suomen imprisoned the second participant in the case. He is suspected of, among other things, attempted murder. Regarding the other person, the matter is being investigated as, among other things, a drug crime and assault.