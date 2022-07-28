Great motorcycle stories, who doesn’t have them. And above all, who doesn’t like to hear them told. That is why MotoKicX serves a strong story every Thursday, a matter of starting the day well.

About ten years ago I made an article about basic motor control training. A matter of completely immersing myself in the material, I would just follow the lesson myself. We were about twenty people and, as usual, the course started with a theoretical part, after an hour we could enter the field for the practical side of things.

Everyone raked their things together, until one lady noticed in great amazement that her gloves had disappeared. It all started quite calmly (“Has anyone seen my gloves?”) after which things quickly escalated (“Which bitch stole my gloves? That’s completely blown? I have my gloves back!’) and a collective search for Mrs.’s gloves began.

The moment the curly-haired head in question reached boiling point, she furiously removed her helmet from her head and set it down rather firmly. Two gloves fell from the helmet onto the table… Since then, the basic motor control training has also been discussed for five minutes about how best to choose a helmet. ‘Not too big’ is tip number one.

Text Bart De Schampheleire • Illustration Bruno Vackier