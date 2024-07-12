Senate President declares that the “political use” of the agency “weakens democracy”; the head of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, was one of the targets

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), condemned this Thursday (11.Jul.2024) the espionage of authorities by the so-called “Abin [Agência Brasileira de Inteligência] parallel”, as shown in a report by the PF (Federal Police).

In a note, the senator said that the use of the agency with “political-partisan actions” it is a “criminal act, which weakens not only the institution, but also the country’s democracy and sovereignty.”

The PF report released this Thursday (11th July) shows that the “Parallel Abin”a group suspected of using the agency’s structure to spy on political opponents, monitored Minister Alexandre de Moraes and other ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), such as Roberto Barroso, and congressmen, such as the then deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL) – currently President of the Chamber.

Read Pacheco’s note below:

“Contaminating the Brazilian Intelligence Agency with political-partisan actions, and using the state apparatus to spy on and persecute legitimately elected parliamentarians is a criminal act, which weakens not only the institution, but also the country’s democracy and sovereignty.”

Read the list of those monitored by the “parallel Abin”, according to the PF:

JUDICIARY

Alexandre de Moraes, minister of the STF;

Dias Toffoli, minister of the STF;

Luiz Fux, minister of the STF;

Luis Roberto Barroso, minister of the STF.

LEGISLATIVE

JOURNALISTS AND OTHERS

João Doria, former governor of São Paulo;

Hugo Ferreira Netto Loss and Roberto Cabral Borges, Ibama employees;

Federal Revenue Service auditors;

Monica Bergamo, Vera Magalhães, Luiza Alves Bandeira and Pedro Cesar Batista, journalists.

PF OPERATION

On Thursday (11 July), PF agents served 4 preventive arrest warrants and 7 search and seizure warrants in Brasília, Curitiba (PR), Juiz de Fora (MG), Salvador (BA) and São Paulo (SP). The warrants were issued by the STF.

Here are the search and seizure targets:

Matthew of Carvalho Sposito;

Jose Matheus Sales Gomes;

Daniel Ribeiro Lemos;

Richards Dyer Pozzer;

Roger Beraldo de Almeida – fugitive;

Marcelo Araujo Bormevet; and

Giancarlo Gomes Eodrigues.

Preventive arrests and the removal from public office were also ordered for:

Matthew of Carvalho Sposito;

Richards Dyer Pozzer;

Roger Beraldo de Almeida;

Marcelo Araujo Bormebet; and

Giancarlo Gomes Rodrigues.

Those investigated were responsible for creating fake profiles on social media and spreading false information about journalists and members of the Three Powers. “Parallel Abin” He would also have illegally accessed computers, telephones and telecommunications infrastructure to monitor people and public agents.

