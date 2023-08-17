Criminal Sanctions Institution | Official memorandum recommended Leena Mere’s chosen manager – Henriksson: “I’ve never seen such a memo”

Anna Arola-Järvi was appointed to lead the Criminal Sanctions Institute on Thursday, although the predecessor of Justice Minister Leena Mere (ps), Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) had already chosen another person for the position. However, Henriksson defends Merta.

Social science Master of Arts Anna Arola-Järvi has been elected to the position of Director General of the Criminal Sanctions Institute for a five-year term.

The selection was hammered through on Thursday at the Government Council meeting.

Arola-Järvi is the Minister of Justice Leena Meren (ps) selection for the management of the agency. Arola-Järvi displaced in the process Kaisa Tammenwhich Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) had already chosen the next director of the Criminal Sanctions Institute.

Henriksson is the chairman of Rkp, current minister of education and former minister of justice. He chose Tammen for the position when he was serving as Minister of Justice in the Executive Ministry.

Sanna Marini (sd) the government changed to the executive ministry after the elections. One of the good habits of politics is that the executive ministry no longer makes significant decisions because the elections have taken place and a new government is coming.

Therefore, the Ministry of Supply cannot appoint the director general of the agency either. The official appointment of the Director General of the Criminal Sanctions Institution remained the responsibility of the new government, even though Tamme had already been informed of the selection and his security clearance had begun in Supo.

Leena Meri still decided to interview the candidates and ended up with a different choice than Henriksson.

Thursday in connection with the government’s decision, a memorandum regarding the application, prepared by the head of the Ministry of Justice’s office, became public Pekka Timonen.

In the memo, Timonen considers that Arola-Järvi and Tammi are the strongest applicants in terms of their experience. In Arola-Järve, Timonen values ​​versatile management experience and knowledge of the health and social services sector. In the case of Tamme, he highlights his excellent knowledge of the organization of the Criminal Sanctions Office and the field of criminal sanctions.

At the end of the memo, Timonen recommends Arola-Järve to be appointed “thanks to his more versatile experience and broader management skills”.

Meri therefore chose the director general in accordance with the proposal of the civil service leadership.

On Thursday evening, HS asked Minister Henriksson via text message if he had the same memo that ranked Arola-Järvi number one when he chose Kaisa Tamme as the next CEO. Henriksson denied this.

“I have never seen such a memo. That is, it was not available to me,” he wrote.

Henriksson told HS earlier on Thursday the background of the chain of events. He says that he promoted the selection of the Director General of the Criminal Sanctions Institute from the Ministry of Corrections because the ministry’s highest civil service leadership recommended it.

“The head of the office was of the opinion that a new leader must be found for Rise and it would save time if the process was taken as far as possible.”

For example, the extensive safety investigation carried out by the protection police takes its own time.

“I tried to ease the new minister’s initial difficulties,” says Henriksson.

At that stage, it was not yet known what the new government would be like or who the new minister of justice would be.

Henriksson does not criticize his successor for the fact that a different person was eventually appointed to the position.

“The new minister has every right to interview the candidates again and make his own assessment.”

Also Helsinki emeritus professor of administrative law at the university Olli Mäenpään according to Mere had the right to do so and he did not act wrongly or contrary to good governance.

However, Kaisa Tammi thought In an interview with HS on Wednesdaywhether his ouster could have been influenced by the conflicts between basic Finns and Rkp within the government.

HS has also reached out to Minister Merta for a comment.

For Iltaleh Meri comment by emailthat there was nothing political about the choice.

“The process was openly unfinished and the appointment was left to the next minister, i.e. me. The assessment among the candidates has been made in accordance with the public nomination memorandum. There is nothing political in this,” Meri wrote to Iltalehte after the selection was confirmed at the Government Council meeting.

