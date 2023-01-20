It’s crazy laughing

And it is that they are not only the laughing stock of millions of citizens in Mexico but the mockery of the entire world.

Buffoons that make first world democracies laugh but also their “fighting brothers”; to the populisms of the whole world.

Mocked not only for the “morning stupidity” but for the irrationality with which they govern and try to solve national problems.

The entire world is mocked for discursive nonsense such as the unrealistic but very populist rhyme of “hugs, no bullets”

And they are mocked because both the federal management of López Obrador and the head of government of Claudia Sheinbaum seem determined to make a fool of themselves in everything they undertake, say and decide.

Be it building a useless airport, be it planting an ahuehuete.

Loquacious decisions of stupid rulers who believe in the authoritarian “decree” as a magic formula for their rhetoric “engañababobos”.

Decrees such as the militarization of the Metro, the most important transportation system in the country that is falling apart due to the lack of an efficient maintenance service.

But instead of budgeting the necessary money to improve the Metro service, the president and his “delfina” head of government send six thousand soldiers dressed as national guards to take care of the Metro.

What do they take care of the Metro if they don’t take care of the users of the Metro?

That is the parody of AMLO himself and of the lady who says she was told that she will be the successor.

And in the face of this unreason and such ridicule, nothing happens in Mexico; Nobody says anything and, even worse, the López government is spreading the word that the military were taken to the Metro to investigate who knows what horrible plot against his “delfina” and against the president himself.

Yes, in Mexico a Metro line can fall apart, like Line 12 collapsed, but nothing happens; no one is investigated and no one is punished for irresponsibility in a tragedy that cost the lives of some thirty citizens.

On the other hand, if a citizen accidentally drops his cell phone on the Metro tracks –when trying to get on the carriages–, then the military who take care of the Metro by presidential order stop him, open an investigation folder and They treat him as a criminal capable of organizing a plot against the country’s communication routes.

In Mexico, a tragedy such as the explosion in Tlahuelilpan can occur — which cost the lives of 130 citizens who burned to death — but nothing happens and no one is investigated and even less arrested.

On the other hand, if a citizen drops a can of cola or beer on the subway tracks, he is considered a terrorist who must be investigated and, above all, must be taken to prison as a criminal of the worst kind.

In Mexico, the worst atrocities can be committed against thousands of women, in the worst epidemic of femicide in history, but nothing happens and no one in the federal government cares and neither in the state governments of Morena, like Claudia’s Sheinbaum.

But if a woman accidentally drops her scarf on the CDMX Metro tracks, then the military of AMLO and Claudia consider her and classify her as a terrorist who with that dangerous weapon called a scarf tried to boycott the subway tracks. communication, such as the Metro.

In Mexico, President López can be the worst enemy of women; She can make nurseries disappear and cancel shelters for women who have been violated, but if a woman accidentally drops a plastic instrument like the blades of a washing machine onto the subway tracks, then she is arrested and classified as a terrorist.

In Mexico, the largest number of journalists in history can be assassinated and criminal hands can attack Ciro Gómez Leyva and, nothing happens, nobody cares.

However, if a journalist dares to document the alliance of presidential power with the El Chapo Cartel, then the president himself takes it upon himself to demonize, defame and slander him publicly and in the largest propaganda forum in the State.

And therefore, because they are the laughing stock of the world, a. López Obrador the world classified him “as the tyrant of the year” in 2022.

And the response of the Mexican president could not be more hilarious.

He said calling him “tyrant of the year” was part of a campaign by world conservatives against him.

A world watches over him.

Isn’t that crazy laugh?

to time.