Criminal reports | Professor of criminal law on sex fair events: “Doesn’t sound good”

According to Professor Kimmo Nuoto, the case of the Sexhibition fair is above all an ethical issue.

Helsinki the university’s professor of criminal law Kimmo Nuotion according to the Finnish sexual crime regulation was created for different situations than the case of the Sexhibition erotica fair organized in Helsinki over the weekend.

According to Nuoto, criminal justice is an “elephant in a glass cabinet”: it regulates types of situations, and it does not think about something like what happened at the sex fair.

The sexual offense section protects persons whose ability to express their will is clearly reduced, for example a person who has passed out.

“The law protects the right to sexual self-determination, so consensual sex is basically not punishable,” says Nuotio.

At the cable factory a criminal report has been made to the police about the organized fair, which is related to the performance that took place on the stage of the fair. A volunteer audience member participated in a sex act on stage with professional performers.

However, according to eyewitnesses, the woman who participated in the show was heavily drunk, and her part in the show was cut short. In addition, the woman was removed from the stage at the request of the performer.

The case is currently being investigated by the police, and the investigation has not yet started.

Criminally According to Nuoto, the case raises additional questions. According to Nuotion, if it goes according to the criminal regulations, there could be more defendants.

“Who would be the perpetrator of the crime? Opposite partners? And what is the responsibility of the organizing body?” The campfire ponders.

However, he emphasizes that he does not know the details of the case, i.e. whether the person was encouraged to participate in the show, for example.

According to Nuotio, the incident gives the impression that, in the case of the fair, the fairgoer who voluntarily participated in the sex act wanted to participate in the performance.

“In order to commit sexual crimes, the intoxication must be very strong. Such that it prevents will formation. It’s hard to say from a distance what the situation has been.”

Before According to Nuoto, everything is a big ethical question: how should one act in commercial situations like sex fairs?

“That doesn’t sound good [esityksiin] we take people who are a bit on the edge of whether they understand what is happening,” says Nuotio.

“Criminal assessment is a bit different.”