Criminal reports | Jussi Halla-aho filed a criminal complaint against the comedian – Professor: It is not automatically Defamation

Professor Sakari Melander sees the wide range of defamation signs as problematic.

Another being publicly called a fascist, Nazi, communist or similar does not automatically entitle the application of the defamation statute, says the professor of criminal law Sakari Melander from the University of Helsinki to STT. He commented on the matter at a general level.

“This is a well-established practice of the European Court of Human Rights (EIT) and the Supreme Court. It is clear that if this kind of expression is used in criticism of a politician or a public figure, the permissibility of critical comments is wider and they have to endure a wider range of critical language in relation to their activities,” he says.

According to Melander, the circumstances must be widely taken into account in the matter, such as the position of the subject of the nomination and the extent to which the publication has been distributed.

“In this type of situation, I personally think that the context in which the message is presented is especially important. Is the message intended to insult, disparage and personally insult a person, or can it be placed in a different context and is it related to a broader discussion.”

Speaker of the Parliament Jussi Halla-aho (ps) has filed a criminal complaint that the comedian Iikka Kivi called him a fascist. Crime Commissioner Juha-Matti Suominen The Helsinki police say that a case matching the description is under preliminary investigation, but they do not confirm or deny whether it is this particular case.

Melander would personally consider it good that politicians in high positions would not use defamation regulation in a way that narrows down criticism of those in power, as this could have effects limiting freedom of speech. However, in general, he sees the biggest flaw in the legislation itself: the definition of defamation is met very easily, because it is very broad and includes many types of things.

“I myself would consider it justified to think about whether it is necessary to use criminal law to protect honor as widely as it is used now. It already has the effect of limiting freedom of speech,” he says.

According to Melander, there could be a reason to direct the criminal law legislation to focus more on the systematic harassment of other people and not on individual expressions, gestures or actions perceived as unpleasant or degrading, as is the case now. Although, in general, stigmatizing and belittling others in discussions cannot be considered acceptable, according to Melander, the limit of that acceptability is not necessarily the same limit as when criminal law should be used.

“Now it's a matter of using a pretty serious criminal process for pretty small things,” he says.

For defamation can be guilty if you present false information or insinuations about another or disparage him in any other way. Defamation can happen, for example, by calling people names that refer to overweight, showing offensive hand signs, or, for example, by spreading false information that an official makes decisions in his own interest, but according to Melander, these are very different actions in terms of reprehensibility.

“The 'otherwise cheapens' can be almost anything, that is, it has not been specified in any way. In that case, it is a matter of a very broad set of distinguishing marks, which I think is quite problematic and puts quite a lot of burden on the already overburdened police. Criminal reports are filed for many types of derogatory acts, and the police have a duty to conduct a preliminary investigation, so they are then forced to investigate. It may be that the limited resources should be used to investigate other types of crimes,” says Melander.

One According to Melander, the problem with defamation criminal proceedings in Finland is the great variation in what kind of acts go forward to be investigated or brought to court. Part of the reason behind that is the fact that acts of defamation can be minor and very diverse.

He also reminds that Finland has previously received several decisions from the EIT that the protection of honor and private life had been overemphasized in court decisions at the expense of freedom of speech, and this subsequently led to changes in legislation, among other things.

“It is still worth emphasizing that freedom of speech aspects must always be taken into account when applying the defamation section, and the section must not restrict freedom of speech too much. Finland's history is not at its best,” says Melander.