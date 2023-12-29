Criminal reports | Halla-aho filed another criminal report for calling him a fascist

Basic Finns' presidential candidate Jussi Halla-aho has also filed a criminal complaint against comedian Iikka Kive in connection with the same matter. Kivi said on Wednesday that he had been questioned by the police.

Parliamentary the speaker, the presidential candidate of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho has filed another criminal report for being called a fascist, says Aino Tuominen.

Tuominen is a deputy representative of the Greens from Helsinki.

According to Tuominen, the post office brought him a criminal complaint today. In the picture attached to Tuominen's messaging service X, the criminal complaint states: “Jussi Halla-aho reports that Aino Tuominen has called Halla-aho a 'fascist' in his English comment, which is related to the Ukrainian journalist's Illia Ponomarenko to the X release.”

Halla-aho has been done before by a comedian From Iikka Kive criminal complaint related to the same matter. Stone said on Wednesday that he had been questioned by the police.

Halla-aho has confirmed to HS that he filed a criminal complaint with the police because Kivi called Halla-aho a fascist in X at the end of November.

“I have never said that freedom of speech should cover spreading false and stigmatizing claims. For example, being called a pedophile or a fascist without grounds is not a criticism”, Halla-aho commented on the relationship between the criminal report he filed and the broad freedom of speech that basic Finns previously pushed for in a text message to STT earlier in December.