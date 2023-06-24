Home page politics

Wagner boss Prigoschin’s attempted coup alarmed the federal government. How Scholz, Baerbock and Pistorius assess the situation in Russia – all reactions at a glance.

Berlin – call for vigilance: Because of the armed uprising by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia the federal government has urged German citizens to exercise caution. The Federal Foreign Office is monitoring the situation very closely, said a spokesman for Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens). For German citizens living abroad, the safety instructions were adjusted in the morning. Nevertheless, the members of the traffic light coalition were reluctant to make a definitive assessment of the situation.

Attempted coup by Wagner boss Prigozhin against Putin alarmed the federal government

Russia has been waging a war of aggression against neighboring Ukraine for 16 months. The Wagner group so far one of the most important troops. After months of teasing and then also public criticism, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozchin now openly opposed the military leadership in Moscow and instigated an armed uprising on Friday evening. On Saturday (June 24) the first clashes and skirmishes erupted between regular Russian armed forces and mercenary units on Russian soil.

According to its own statements, the federal government immediately consulted important international partners about the situation in Russia. Baerbock had already exchanged views with his counterparts from the leading G7 countries in the morning. In addition to Germany, these include France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the USA and Great Britain. In the afternoon, the Federal Government’s crisis team met at the Federal Foreign Office, chaired by State Secretary Andreas Michaelis.

Wagner putsch in Russia: Baerbock adjusts travel warning for Germans

The authority had previously issued travel and safety instructions for German citizens in Russia. There it is now said that the affected areas and especially the city of Rostov and its surroundings should be avoided. “In Moscow, state, especially military, facilities should be largely bypassed. The city center should be avoided for the time being.” The fact that many Russians have fled shows how precarious the situation is. Flights abroad are said to have been fully booked within the morning.

In a tough dictatorship, it’s like a super meltdown.

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag, Michael Roth (SPD), wrote about the Developments of the Prigozhin coup attempt on Twitter: “The Russian criminal regime is cannibalizing itself!” He later added that he did not know “whether the Russian criminal regime was seriously” shaking. “But in a tough dictatorship, it is tantamount to a super meltdown if someone questions the power of the absolute ruler. A humiliation of Putin. And that before the eyes of the world public.”

Uprising in Russia: Scholz is holding back on the current situation

The traffic light cabinet was much more cautious in assessing the situation. According to a government spokesman, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is “continuously informed” about developments in Russia as a result of the uprising by the Wagner mercenary group. For the time being, however, the Chancellor declined to make a public statement. “The situation remains quite dynamic. In this respect, we are monitoring this very closely and are also coordinating with our closest allies,” said the spokesman on Saturday in Berlin.

Boris Pistorius (SPD) on the Prigozhin putsch: “The view must not be clouded”

And from the point of view of Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD), the possible consequences of the armed uprising by the Wagner mercenary army in Russia for the Ukraine war can currently hardly be foreseen. “It’s difficult to estimate, especially since we don’t know how unstable Russia will become and who will ultimately have the upper hand and who will team up with whom,” he said on Saturday, according to the news agency dpa.

It is too early for an assessment, said Pistorius. “If you did that now, you would cloud your open view of what is actually happening.” When asked about Germany’s options, the minister replied: “In this situation we have no options for action. It is an internal political conflict in Russia. We cannot yet say whether this will develop into a power struggle. We are observers. Like all allies, we are watching very closely and otherwise keeping our focus on supporting Ukraine.”

Lars Klingbeil: “Now the war is also taking place in Russia.”

But according to SPD leader Lars Klingbeil, the armed uprising shows one thing very clearly: that the power struggles within the Russian elite are increasing. The Russian population can no longer ignore the fact that “the war is now also taking place in Russia, that military conflicts are taking place there,” said Klingbeil on Saturday. It remains to be seen whether this could also be a turning point in the Ukraine war.

And Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) also sees an important signal effect in the attempted coup – also for the Ukraine war. He wrote on Twitter: “Putin’s own mercenaries are going off the flag. They no longer want to be burned up at the front in #Ukraine.” (jkf/with material of dpa)