This Tuesday, violence in Ecuador had an unprecedented spike that led President Daniel Noboa to declare Exception status after alias Fito escaped from prison and an unprecedented wave of criminal acts was unleashed.

Noboa also issued a decree declaring the existence of a internal armed conflict at the national level and orders the military forces to act to dismantle 22 transnational organized crime groups that it has declared terrorist organizations and belligerent non-state actors.

For its part, the Ministry of Education suspended in-person classes. In addition, several vehicles were set on fire and attacks were reported in Quito and Guayaquil. Criminals even forced their way into a television station and took over the live broadcast.

Videos and images that show the difficult situation that the country is experiencing abound on social networks. Civilians running in terror, criminals looting stores and exchanges of gunfire are just some of the things that can be observed.

For example, attention has been drawn to the recording released in which a man, who apparently would be one of the criminals, is seen lying on the ground and bleeding from a wound on his upper body.

“A criminal shot down in the middle of the street,” says the footage that is beginning to go viral. The events, according to local media, occurred in Guayaquil, after 4 p.m.

The subject, who was wearing a red t-shirt and jean shorts, was left on the ground with a gun in his hand and a hood covering his face.

After being wounded, about six people, also hooded and armed, remain around his body.

At the same time, traffic continues and school buses, private cars, motorcycles and more pass by the deceased.

At least 10 people have died in wave of violence



At least a dozen people, including two police officers shot dead in Nobol, in the Ecuadorian province of Guayas, have died so far in the unprecedented wave of violence unleashed by criminal organizations in Ecuador, local media reported.

The last two reported fatalities from the attacks recorded on Tuesday are two police officers “vilely murdered by armed criminals” in Nobol who were identified as second corporals Alex Taday and Luis Guanotuña, according to the National Police of Ecuador .

Previously, eight other people were reported dead in the organized crime attacks recorded this Tuesday in Guayaquil, the most populated city in Ecuador, capital of the province of Guayas.

“This is the sacrifice that we swear to the country and we will not rest until we find those responsible for this criminal act,” according to the National Police through their social networks.

*With information from EFE

