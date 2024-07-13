Ciudad Juárez— After having requested duplication of the constitutional term to gather evidence for his defense, Armando Agustín ER was brought to trial for allegedly trying to kill two women by stabbing them.

The District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone reported on the judicial resolution, for which the Public Prosecutor’s Office provided sufficient evidence that, in the eyes of the control court, was sufficient to demonstrate both that a crime had occurred and that ER was probably responsible.

According to the information, the accused arrived at a house in the Barrio Alto neighborhood on July 4, and while outside he used a knife to stab the victims, two women, and left them with serious injuries before fleeing the scene.

Municipal Police officers arrested him in flagrante delicto, placing him at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office agent, although there is no record of said arrest in the newspaper archives.

The Control Judge of the Bravos Judicial District resolved the legal situation and set a three-month period for the closing of the complementary investigation, a process that Agustín ER will carry out in preventive detention imposed since the previous session in which the charges were formally imputed to him.