Baja California.- The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of Baja California obtained the connection to the process of a woman who would have exercised physical and moral violence to the detriment of his minor daughter in the city of Ensenada.

As a result of the work carried out by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Crimes Committed Against Women for Gender Reasons, sufficient evidence was collected to define the presumed responsibility of Amalia “N”, in the crime of family violence and omission of care.

Presumably, on April 28, 2022, the defendant assaulted the victim, beating him on various parts of the body, and hitting him on the back and head on at least three occasions.

At the hearing on February 9, 2023, the Control Judge issued an order linking the process and imposed a precautionary measure not to approach the victim, in addition, he granted a period of one month for the complementary investigation.

The state authority urges you to report any type of crime through the FGE’s secure line 800-34322-20, to the number 9-1-1 in case of emergency, 089 to issue a completely anonymous complaint, or go to the Guidance and Early Care Units of the FGE.