After 48 hours in the custody of the Russian authorities, the lawyer Lyubov Sobol is again at large. A colleague of the recently poisoned Aleksej Navalnyj continues to deny the charge of having committed a break-in.

The 33-year-old Sobol has been supporting the opposition movement around Aleksej Navalnyj for years, as here at a demonstration in Moscow in early 2020. Image: Reuters

NAfter a short pre-trial detention, a colleague of the Russian oppositionist Aleksej Navalny is free again. Lyubov Sobol published a video of himself on a street in Moscow on Twitter on Sunday evening. “I am completely innocent,” said the 33-year-old to the independent television station Doschd. “I believe that this criminal case against me is revenge on Navalnyj, no matter how absurd it may sound.”

The lawyer was arrested on Friday, a few days after Navalnyj spoke to one of his alleged assassins. According to the authorities, they are being investigated for trespassing and threats of violence. Sobol is said to have broken into an old woman’s apartment. She denies it. She was questioned six times, said the opposition party after her release. The lawyer was in custody for a good 48 hours.

Shortly after the call was published, Sobol filmed the police presence at the home address of the alleged employee of the Russian domestic secret service FSB. She was then arrested and fined for opposing a police officer’s orders, according to the official report.

The 44-year-old Navalnyj is still in Germany for rehab after being seriously poisoned. He blames a “killer squad” of the FSB operating under the orders of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin for the poison attack with a chemical warfare agent from the Novichok group. The recording of the phone call with a suspected agent caused quite a stir. In it the man tells that the poison was placed in Navalnyj’s underpants. The FSB then spoke of a “fake”.